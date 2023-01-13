Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services names department’s first Chief Medical Officer

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Heidi B. Miller, MD, joined the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) this month as the department’s first chief medical officer. Miller will provide medical guidance and expertise to DHSS programs, serve as the liaison with medical associations and providers, be instrumental in program and protocol development, and continue to build and implement the vision of an integrated public health and health care system.

“We are honored to have Dr. Miller as part of our team as we work toward several initiatives with the goal of improving health indicators among Missourians,” said DHSS Acting Director Paula Nickelson. “She is a dedicated public health advocate filled with enthusiasm and aspirations of making Missouri a healthier place to live.”

Previously, Miller served as the medical director for the St. Louis Regional Health Commission and the St. Louis Integrated Health Network, while providing primary care at Family Care Health Centers. She also consulted for the Missouri Primary Care Association, the MO HealthNet Primary Care Health Home Program, and multiple other nonprofit healthcare agencies in Missouri. She completed her schooling at Yale College and Harvard Medical School.

“I have devoted my career to improving population health and caring for patients in Missouri,” said Miller. “As a staunch advocate of sensible high quality, cost-effective, equitable approaches to improving health, I am deeply interested in the work and mission of DHSS. I feel so fortunate to serve the people of Missouri in this capacity and to support the innovative and holistic approaches of the DHSS to optimize public health.”

