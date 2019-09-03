Renewing Missouri hunting, fishing, and trapping permits is now easier and more convenient through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) new online Permit Auto-Renewal service. Permit Auto-Renewal allows online permit buyers to automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year so they never have an expired permit when they need it most.

Participation in Auto-Renewal is voluntary, and the service can only be activated by the permit buyer. Enrollment in Auto-Renewal can be done during an online permit purchase or by using the “Manage Your Account” feature. Within the “Manage Your Account” feature, users can also update their Auto-Renewal settings including payment method and enrolled permits and turn off the service. There are no additional fees for the service. Auto-Renewal will automatically charge permit buyers for their enrolled permits.

Permit buyers must have a valid email address and credit card to participate. The Auto-Renewal service will send personalized email updates to participants – including initial enrollment, changes made by the buyer, 30-day and seven-day reminders of upcoming permit renewals and associated charges, and notifications of successful renewals and associated charges.

Permit buyers can enroll in Auto-Renewal at the permit section of the MDC website during an online permit purchase or by using the “Manage Your Account” feature. Learn more about Permit Auto-Renewal at Missouri Department of Conservation website in the automatic renewal section.