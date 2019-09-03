Laredo teen injured in crash west of Trenton

A Laredo resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday night one mile west of Trenton.

The highway patrol reports 18-year-old Ashley Casper of Laredo was taken by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Ms. Casper was driving a car westbound on Highway 6 when a vehicle in front of hers, slowed to make a left turn and was struck. The driver of that vehicle was 43-year-old Jacob Veatch of Trenton who wasn’t hurt.

The teenager’s car was demolished while Veatch’s mini-van received extensive damage in the accident at 9:15 Monday night. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Assisting at the scene of the accident was the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Trenton police, and Grundy County EMS.