Missouri crop progress and condition report for week of July 23, 2018

Temperatures last week averaged 79.2 degrees, 0.7 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.81 inches statewide, 0.03 inches above normal. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 22, 2018.

Topsoil moisture supply was rated 41 percent very short, 36 percent short, and 23 percent adequate. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 40 percent very

short, 32 percent short, and 28 percent adequate.

Corn silking was at 95 percent this week, 12 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. Corn dough progressed to 51 percent, 28 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. Corn condition was rated 7 percent very poor, 14 percent poor, 44 percent fair, 29 percent good, and 6 percent excellent.

Soybeans blooming progressed to 69 percent, 27 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. Soybeans setting pods progressed to 32 percent, 10 percentage

points ahead of last year. Soybean condition was rated 4 percent very poor, 13 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 41 percent good, and 7 percent excellent. Cotton setting bolls reached 89 percent.

Cotton condition was rated 6 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 56 percent good, and 9 percent excellent. Rice headed was reported at 34 percent. Rice condition was rated at 6 percent poor, 15 percent fair, 43 percent good, and 36 percent excellent.

Sorghum headed progressed to 46 percent, 16 percentage points ahead of the previous week. Sorghum turning color progressed to 5 percent. Sorghum condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 18 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 40 percent good, and 3 percent excellent.

