Mooresville man arrested on assault allegation

Local News July 24, 2018 KTTN News
Arrest

On Sunday, July 22, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services responded to Mooresville on a report of a man being assaulted and injured.

Sheriff Steve Cox said the investigation resulted in one person joking to a neighbor about throwing a spittoon into a pool when the male neighbor responded with what was believed to be a gardening tool and struck a parked vehicle with the tool. The victim exited the house and the suspect subsequently struck the victim in the head and allegedly used the gardening tool as a weapon.

The deputy obtained information from the victim and that individual was transported by EMS for medical attention.

After calling on the suspect’s location, 28-year-old Trevor Scott Denton of Mooresville was arrested and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Denton is facing charges of alleged assault in the first degree or attempt-serious physical Injury or special victim violation. Bond was set at $25,000 cash and the case was continued until Wednesday, July 25th in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

Post Views: 45

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News