Mooresville man arrested on assault allegation

On Sunday, July 22, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services responded to Mooresville on a report of a man being assaulted and injured.

Sheriff Steve Cox said the investigation resulted in one person joking to a neighbor about throwing a spittoon into a pool when the male neighbor responded with what was believed to be a gardening tool and struck a parked vehicle with the tool. The victim exited the house and the suspect subsequently struck the victim in the head and allegedly used the gardening tool as a weapon.

The deputy obtained information from the victim and that individual was transported by EMS for medical attention.

After calling on the suspect’s location, 28-year-old Trevor Scott Denton of Mooresville was arrested and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Denton is facing charges of alleged assault in the first degree or attempt-serious physical Injury or special victim violation. Bond was set at $25,000 cash and the case was continued until Wednesday, July 25th in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

Like this: Like Loading...