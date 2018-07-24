Trenton City Council updated on 17th Street Bridge project

The Trenton City Council has arranged financing for the city share of the costs related to replacement of the 17th Street Bridge.

The council last night gave unanimous approval to an ordinance on a lease purchase transaction. A ten-year loan has been set up with the Security Bank of Kansas City as the trustee. The principal amount comes in at $1,411,617 with an interest rate of four point four-two (4.42%) percent.

Over the life of the loan, the city would pay $350,883 in interest. Annual payments are to come from revenues raised by the city of Trenton transportation sales tax which sunsets after ten years. Other funding partners for the new 17th Street Bridge are Union Pacific Railroad, the Department of Transportation, and a community development grant.

City Administrator Ron Urton reported an appraiser met with nine property owners last week and got six easements signed. Another appraisers meeting with property owners is Wednesday from noon to 6 o’clock in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham center.

Trenton is working on getting MoDOT approval of appraisals for acquisition properties. The council approved a lease agreement for Gary Jordan to rent the north hangar at the Trenton airport at a cost of $250 per month.

Unanimous approval was given to a series of ordinances amending provisions of the Trenton building and construction code with five approved unanimously. One other, adding a new chapter on property maintenance code passed six to one with Councilman Brad Chumbley voting no.

Building Inspector and Code Officer Donnie Vandevender reviewed some changes made as Trenton adopts 2015 codes replacing those from 2006.

The council accepted the low bid to buy 4,050 tons of rock for the north lagoon rock blanket. The bid from Horton Dozing was $97, 200. The other bid came from Lamma Excavating.

Among reports, Councilman Glen Brigg, as Emergency Preparedness Director, said the mass notification system, as of Monday evening, numbered about 3,800 subscribers. This includes 343 sign-ups by cell phone users who opt-in to receive the “emergency alert” messages. The balance is landline phones in Grundy County. The website is GrundyMoAlert dot com. The sign-up process is free.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler announced the city’s newest ladder truck is now ready to respond to calls noting firefighters have completed training.

Mayor Nick McHargue again questioned whether Trenton citizens are getting their fair share of funds generated by the Trenton township road tax. Doctor McHargue said Trenton citizens contribute $145,000 of the Trenton township budget that he mentioned was around $170,000. Presently, the township provides $16,000 in annual funding to Trenton for use on city streets.

Rosetta Marsh of Trenton Municipal Utilities told the council water department revenues are down primarily due to less consumption. Utility Director Ron Urton gave an update on the water tower painting and assisting the Nestle plant with electricity blinking on and off.

