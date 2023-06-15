Missouri Attorney General joins 23 states in opposing California’s defacto handgun ban

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office joined 23 other states in challenging California’s “Unsafe Handgun Act.” The amicus brief supports the California Rifle & Pistol Association’s challenge to the California law aimed at limiting the sale and use of guns in California and nationwide.

“The Second Amendment guarantees freedom and security for all Americans. I will not stand idly by while rogue progressive activists in California attempt to eradicate the freedoms of law-abiding gun owners that are enshrined in our Constitution,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I am proud to stand in the gap with my fellow attorneys general to protect our God-given rights.”

The State of California aims to use the “Unsafe Handgun Act” to chill firearm commerce. California law requires new semiautomatic handguns to have three components:

A chamber load indicator a magazine disconnect mechanism microstamping capability.

Currently, no new gun on the market meets all three of these requirements.

California has effectively created hurdles to halt the purchase of all new firearms, a clear violation of the Second Amendment.

Joining Missouri in filing the brief are the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The brief can be read at this link.

