Missouri Attorney General exposes contractor’s false promises, secures $46,617 judgment

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office has obtained a default judgment against John G. Adams and his company, A-1 Construction General Contractor, LLC, for falsely promising to provide home renovation and repair to six Missouri homeowners. He accepted thousands of dollars in upfront payments before failing to provide the promised contracting work.

The judgment permanently enjoins Adams from offering home renovation or construction in the State of Missouri. Further, the judgment awards $46,617 to the State, including $36,925 in restitution, $3,693 to the Missouri Merchandising Practices Revolving Fund, and $6,000 in civil penalties.

“As long as I’m Attorney General, my office will always pursue those who attempt to rip off Missouri consumers,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I’m proud of the result obtained by our Consumer Protection division in this case, and we will move forward undeterred in our fight to obtain justice for victims of predatory schemes.”

Attorney General Bailey encourages citizens who have been scammed by contractors to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The default judgment can be read at this link.

