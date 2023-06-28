Hawley and Braun challenge Biden Administration over incomplete COVID-19 origin report

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) sent a letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, after the Director and the Biden Administration failed to comply with the Senators’ COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023, by releasing an incomplete report on the origins of COVID-19 well beyond the statutory deadline. The Senators demanded that Director Haines provide a new, complete report including any and all information pertaining to the origins of COVID-19, within seven days.

“On March 20, President Biden signed the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023, which we introduced in the Senate to help get to the truth about China and COVID-19,” the Senators wrote. “That law required the Director of National Intelligence to ‘declassify any and all information’ relating to links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of COVID-19. It also required that you ‘submit to Congress’ all of this information ‘not later than 90 days’ after the law’s enactment. You failed to comply with both requirements.”

They continued, “You—and the rest of the Administration—appear to be refusing to provide information about China’s role in and responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic in order to avoid upsetting Beijing. We invite you to try again. Within 7 business days, provide to Congress documentation that fully complies with the letter of the law to disclose ‘any and all information’ related to the origins of COVID-19 and a lab leak with minimal redactions.”

On Monday, March 20, 2023, President Biden signed into law Senator Hawley’s COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023. It was re-introduced in February of this year and unanimously passed in the Senate that same week. The bill was originally introduced in April 2021 and unanimously passed the Senate in May 2021.

