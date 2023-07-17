Minnesota students rally at state Capitol, demanding action against gun violence

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Amid the summer vacation buzz, children in Minnesota are seizing the opportunity to shed light on the impact of gun violence on their lives and those of their peers.

Coming up on Wednesday, over 1,000 students will lead a march to the Minnesota state Capitol as part of the Children’s Defense Fund‘s National Day of Social Action.

Tim Cryer, the youth development senior manager for CDF’s Minnesota chapter, highlighted the urgent focus on gun violence this year, citing alarming statistics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms have become the leading cause of death among children and youth.

Cryer emphasized that the outreach efforts conducted by his organization reveal the palpable anxiety and fear experienced by children on a daily basis. “They carry an immense burden of anxiety due to the gun violence that pervades our nation, as well as their own communities,” Cryer expressed.

The event’s organizers aim to empower children to express their concerns about gun violence in a manner that feels approachable and non-threatening.

Persistent political divisions remain a significant obstacle to addressing gun violence in the United States. However, Cryer expressed optimism, noting that Minnesota Democrats successfully enacted a “red flag” law and expanded background checks this year, despite opposition from gun rights advocates.

While engaging children on this topic, Cryer stressed the importance of providing them with constructive outlets for their anxiety. “What does peaceful protest entail?” Cryer questioned. “How can they effectively utilize their voices? We want to offer them opportunities to channel their energy and enthusiasm, empowering them to feel like contributors to the solution rather than merely victims.”

Participating students are part of the CDF’s Freedom Schools program. During the event, they will share personal stories illustrating the impact of gun safety issues on their mental and physical well-being. Concurrently, they will demand the right to grow up in communities free from the looming threat of gun violence.

