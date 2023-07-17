Audio: Missouri allocates $160 million to address pre-kindergarten and childcare needs in state budget

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s new state budget year is in full swing with about $160 million designated to help address prekindergarten and childcare needs—a significant difference from the $800 million Governor Parson requested.

Representative Brenda Shields of St. Joseph, who led the charge on the effort, says the Missouri Legislature still accomplished a lot of good things this session for children.

“We are going to be able to provide universal pre-K for children their year before they go to kindergarten, for all those children that are 185% of the Federal Poverty Level. We put $82 million into the budget to be able to provide that,” says Shields.

Another $78 million is designated to boost childcare providers’ rates.

Related