Video: American Heart Association highlights the power of music in CPR with tunes from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift

With renowned artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift gracing the stages of Missouri this summer, the American Heart Association (AHA) is seizing the opportunity to remind concertgoers that their favorite songs can do more than just entertain – they have the potential to save lives.

The AHA emphasizes the critical role of immediate action when witnessing someone collapse. Their expert advice is to promptly dial 911 and initiate chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 beats per minute. To help individuals maintain the correct rhythm during CPR, the AHA recommends syncing compressions to the beat of a familiar song.

Madelyn Alexander, the marketing communications director for the American Heart Association of Missouri, explained the reasoning behind this technique, stating, “Using songs to establish a connection to the required pace of CPR assists in memory retention. We all share a profound bond with music, and humming a recognizable song enables individuals to maintain the necessary rhythm while performing CPR until professional help arrives.”

To facilitate effective training, the AHA has compiled a selection of catchy songs with the ideal tempo, including Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” and Taylor Swift’s “The Man.” These popular tunes are chosen specifically to resonate with a broad audience and ensure the correct pace for performing hands-only CPR.



With the summer season in full swing, more people are attending festivals, and concerts, and enjoying recreational activities by the pool. The AHA’s primary goal for the summer is to establish a “Nation of Lifesavers” by equipping more individuals with essential CPR skills. According to Alexander, the sooner CPR is initiated following a collapse, the higher the chances of saving a life.

Reflecting on a recent incident, Alexander recalled the importance of swift action, saying, “Earlier this year, we witnessed the Damar Hamlin incident. The outcome demonstrated the significance of immediate CPR and the utilization of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), resulting in the saving of his life. It serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of learning CPR.”



In a poignant turn of events, Damar Hamlin, the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2023 ESPYs, presented the award to the Buffalo Bills training staff. This dedicated team played a crucial role in saving Hamlin’s life after he collapsed during a football game in January.

As the summer unfolds and concert venues teem with enthusiastic fans, the American Heart Association urges everyone to seize the moment to become trained in CPR. By recognizing the value of music in this life-saving technique, individuals can play an instrumental role in safeguarding the well-being of their fellow concert attendees and the broader community.

