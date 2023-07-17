USDA announces $21 million in grants to boost renewable energy and efficiency for rural america

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Business-Cooperative Service Administrator Dr. Karama Neal, announced that USDA is making $21 million in technical assistance grants available through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses access federal funds for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements.

“Rural America deserves its share of the historic investments in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Neal said. “That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration is making sure rural people get a fair chance at grants to make energy more affordable, create new economic opportunity, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The technical assistance grants I am announcing today will provide hands-on support to farmers, ranchers, and rural small business owners seeking federal funds for renewable energy systems, like wind and solar, and energy efficiency measures. These investments not only help producers and small businesses lower energy costs but also access new markets and strengthen their operations.”



Eligible recipients for these grants include state, Tribal or local governments; colleges and universities; electric cooperatives and utility companies; and for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Recipients may use the funds to:

• Help rural agricultural producers and small business owners apply for REAP funding.

• Provide information on how business owners and agricultural producers can improve the energy efficiency of their operations and use renewable energy technologies and resources.

• Conduct required energy assessments and audits.

• Help agricultural producers and small business owners plan, build or develop renewable energy or energy efficiency projects.

Projects eligible for funding can be located in eligible rural areas in the 50 states, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories.

This announcement is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and the Bidenomics strategy to grow the American economy from the middle out and bottom-up by rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, driving over $500 billion in private-sector manufacturing investments, creating good-paying jobs, and building a clean-energy economy to tackle the climate crisis and make our communities more resilient. REAP is also part of the Justice40 Initiative, which is advancing environmental justice by ensuring that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments reach disadvantaged communities that are marginalized and overburdened by pollution and underinvestment.

USDA will give funding priority to applicants proposing to assist disadvantaged communities, applicants pursuing projects using underutilized technologies, and applicants seeking grants under $20,000.

The Department also encourages interested applicants to contact their USDA Rural Development state office.

For additional information, see the Federal Register.

