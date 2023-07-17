Congressman Sam Graves supports FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act, highlights troop pay raise

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) issued a statement on Friday expressing his support for the FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act after voting in favor of the bill. The legislation, which recently passed in the House of Representatives, will now proceed to the Senate for further consideration.

In his statement, Congressman Graves highlighted several key provisions of the defense bill. He emphasized that the legislation includes the largest pay raise for U.S. troops in the past two decades, acknowledging the importance of adequately compensating those who serve in the military.

Furthermore, Congressman Graves underscored the significance of equipping service members with the necessary tools and technology to safeguard the nation. This aspect of the defense bill reflects the commitment to providing resources for national defense and ensuring the readiness of the armed forces.

Moreover, the statement addressed concerns regarding what the congressman referred to as the “woke agenda” of the Biden Administration. Congressman Graves expressed his satisfaction with the bill’s provisions, asserting that it pushes back on the administration’s perceived agenda.

The defense bill also allocates crucial funding for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in northeastern Independence, a measure deemed necessary by Congressman Graves to support national security efforts.

The future of the C-130 aircraft, regarded as a source of pride for St. Joseph, is safeguarded by the legislation, as it continues to prioritize the aircraft’s protection and development.

Lastly, the NDAA ensures the production of additional F-15EX aircraft within the state of Missouri, contributing to job growth and bolstering the local economy.

Congressman Graves concluded his statement by stating that the passage of this bill represents a significant victory for both the state of Missouri and the United States as a whole. He expressed his pride in supporting the legislation and its potential to benefit the nation.

Related