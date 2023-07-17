Missouri State Fair announces lineup of free entertainment on four different stages

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

New to the Missouri State Fair Budweiser Stage – the Show-Me Showcase, presented by 16/65 Digital. The Show-Me Showcase provides after-school rock band lesson programs with a chance to perform on a real stage at the Fair. Check out the musicians live on the Budweiser Stage at 2 p.m., Aug. 10-13 and Aug. 16-19.

The Budweiser Stage has free live entertainment.

Here’s the lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 10 The Nace Brothers, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Queen’s Boulevard, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11 Clay Clear Band, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Soul Root, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12 Cedar Creek, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Honky-Tonk Dream, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13 – Monday, Aug. 14 Supermatics, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 The Vincents, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Madd Hoss Jackson, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 Eastern Heights, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Twisted Fate, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 Travis Marvin, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Cedar Creek, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18 – Saturday, Aug. 19 Phil Vandel, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dirt Road Addiction, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20 Supermatics, 4 p.m.

Each year, the Missouri State Fair offers performances, entertainment, and exhibits for fairgoers, all of which are included in the cost of gate admission.

The Superior Sleep Stage features some new and returning favorites with great live music every day of the fair. The new acts include The Wild Bills and John Cassidy, Comedy Magic.

New on the Touchstone Energy Stage are Cirque Zuma Zuma, John Cassidy, Comedy Magic, and Alex Miller. If you’re looking for a good laugh, ShenaniGuns is family-friendly, sidesplitting wild west comedy for laughing audiences of all ages. Be the first to see WOW WATER CIRCUS as they throw anchors and set sail on an unimaginable journey throughout the 11-day event too.

Kids will have a blast with entertainment on the Kids Stage, sponsored by your local McDonald’s, including the Chicago Honey Bear Dancers, Mr. Stinky Feet, and Kenny Ahern.

And don’t forget about all of the exhibits, entertainment, and more as the Missouri State Fair celebrates “Where Traditions Grow,” Aug. 10-20, in Sedalia.

A full list of free entertainment is available on the fair’s website.

