Mercer County Sheriff asking for assistance in locating stolen pickup

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance in locating a pickup truck reported as stolen Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said a 2010 GMC pickup was stolen from a location in Princeton between 9:30 PM last night and 2:12 this morning. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver’s side tail light is broken.

The pickup has Missouri license number 0HC-R52.

Anyone who sees this truck or has further information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 660-748-3165.

