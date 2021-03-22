Audio: Blunt says “America does not need “alternative versions” of this year’s U.S. Capitol attack”

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says America does not need “alternative versions” of this year’s U.S. Capitol attack.

Blunt joined NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday to talk about the mob of former President Donald Trump supporters storming the Capitol in January. Blunt pushed back on fellow Republican Senator Ron Johnson calling the rioters “people that love this country, truly respect law enforcement, and would never do anything to break the law.” Five people died in the January 6 takeover.

Blunt, the Senate Rules Committee’s top Republican, says he wants more Congressional hearings to be held about the takeover.

