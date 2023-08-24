Marceline woman hospitalized after crashing on Highway 61 in St. Charles County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway 61, south of Grothe Road, on August 23, 2023, at approximately 2:22 p.m., according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Trooper. M.L. Kelly (#352) was the responding officer at the scene.

Nancy L. Carico, a 62-year-old woman from Marceline, Missouri, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Highway 61 when her vehicle left the roadway to the right. The Chevrolet Equinox then traveled up a hill and down an embankment before overturning and coming to rest upright in a creek bed.

Carico sustained serious injuries in the accident. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Mercy St. Louis Hospital by the St. Charles County Ambulance for immediate medical attention.

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was a total loss and was towed from the scene by Skyline Towing.

