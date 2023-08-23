Mark your calendars for Spickard Festival Fun Day

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard Festival Fun Day is set for next month. Activities will kick off on September 9 at noon with a country store at the community center.

A kiddie parade will commence on Main Street at 12:30 p.m., followed by an adult parade.

Games in the park are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Offered activities will include a three-legged race, a dime toss, and cornhole. Tickets can be purchased for $1 and will be valid for five games.

At 4:30 p.m., a cakewalk will take place in the park. Participation will cost 25 cents per turn.

A meal will be served at the community center at 5:30 p.m., featuring sloppy joes, hot dogs, potato chips, desserts, and drinks. The meal will be priced at $6 per person.

For more information on the Spickard Festival Fun Day on September 9, you can contact Maggie George at 660-654-3377 or Carolyn Brown at 660-485-6288.

