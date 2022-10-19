Man who had fentanyl and cocaine delivered to Harvard University campus sentenced to 10 years in prison

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Boston man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Dorian Rojas, 38, was sentenced on Oct. 5, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On March 1, 2022, Rojas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, more than 100 grams of heroin, and more than 500 grams of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of heroin.

Rojas was a former FedEx employee that delivered to addresses in Cambridge and Watertown. In June 2019, law enforcement recovered a FedEx package that had been delivered to a biology lab on the campus of Harvard University. The package was found to contain one kilogram of fentanyl and one kilogram of cocaine. A subsequent investigation revealed that Rojas asked co-conspirator and FedEx delivery driver Lennon Carrasco to retrieve the package and deliver it to Rojas. In August 2019, Rojas asked Carrasco to retrieve and divert another package, which Carrasco was observed delivering to Rojas. Shortly after, investigators arrested Rojas and seized the package, which was found to contain almost one kilogram of heroin.

On April 13, 2022, Carrasco pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, more than 100 grams of heroin, and more than 500 grams of cocaine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10, 2022.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins; Harvard University Police Chief Vic Clay; Christine Elow, Commissioner of the Cambridge Police Department; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division; and Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New England made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Theodore B. Heinrich of Rollins’ Organized Crime & Gang Unit prosecuted the case.