Livingston County Sheriff employs two new deputies for “road patrol”

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has two new deputies for “road patrol” duties– one of them has ties to Trenton.

Adam Wynne was initially hired as a detention and transport officer. He enrolled in July at the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy in St. Joseph where he graduated in December and is now a certified peace officer. Wynne reports that he was born at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. He moved to Japan because his father was in the Air Force. After Japan, the family lived in North Dakota for 14 years. Upon his father’s retirement, Wynne’s family moved to Trenton while he was a junior in high school. Wynne graduated from Trenton high school in 2009, then worked for six years as a corrections officer at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. All of his family is originally from the Brimson and Trenton areas.

Another new deputy for Livingston County is Caleb Smith. He was hired earlier in December. Smith was born in St. Joseph, graduated from DeKalb

High School in 2018, and then attended Northwest Missouri State University to pursue a degree in psychology with a minor in general business.

Smith was described as “active” with many mental health organizations. During this time, he worked as a dispatcher for the university police and served as a corrections officer at the Maryville treatment center. This month, he received the top academic award among graduates at the Missouri Western University law enforcement academy.

