GRM Networks offing six scholarships for area students

GRM Networks is offering six scholarships annually through the GRM Networks Scholarship Program.

GRM Networks also partners with the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), the philanthropic arm of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, to provide the opportunity for numerous additional scholarships to local students. There are two separate applications for these scholarships – one for the scholarships from GRM Networks and one for the scholarships from FRS.

Eligible students must have a parent or legal guardian who is an active GRM Networks member in good standing. Immediate family members of GRM Networks employees, or its board of directors, are not eligible for GRM Networks scholarships. However, students from those families will be considered for scholarships offered by FRS.

GRM Networks will award up to $5,500 in scholarship money. This includes:

One $1,500 scholarship

Two $1,000 scholarships

Two $750 scholarships

One $500 scholarship

Students may learn more about the GRM Networks scholarship, and complete an application, at this link. The application deadline for the GRM Networks scholarship is February 24, 2023.

FRS awards several scholarships. Students may learn more about the scholarships available and obtain an application at this link Applications must be submitted to FRS no later than February 8, 2023.

