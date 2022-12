WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A northeast Missouri crash has claimed the life of a Memphis, Missouri resident when he was partially ejected from his overturning vehicle eight miles south of Memphis.

Twenty-year-old Jason Gingerich was pronounced dead at the scene late Thursday night.

Gingerich was driving northbound when his sport utility vehicle struck a deer, traveled off Highway 15, struck a ditch, and partially ejected him from the vehicle.

Gingerich was not using a seat belt and the vehicle was demolished.

