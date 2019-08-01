Livingston County Health Center to host “Needs Day”

Seniors can connect with various services during Needs Day at the Livingston County Health Center.

The event will be held in the health center classroom on October 23rd from 10 to 3 o’clock.

Services to be represented will include Access Two (II) Disability Services, the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri, the Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging, Wright Memorial Hospital Senior Solutions, the Grand River Multipurpose Center, and Serve Link LifeLine.

Contact the Livingston County Health Center for more information about Needs Day at 660-646-5506.