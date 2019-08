The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a special meeting for a tax rate hearing at the district office on the evening of August 13th at 5:25 pm.

The proposed tax levy for Trenton R-9 is $4.12.7 cents on $100 of assessed valuation. That includes $3.22.7 for the incidental fund and 90 cents for the debt service.

The proposed tax levy would be a decrease of one point eight cents from the prior tax levy.