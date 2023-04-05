Laredo Fire Protection District responds to fire on Southwest 60th Street

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Approximately 20 acres burned on Southwest 60th Street in Grundy County on Tuesday afternoon, April 4th.

Laredo Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Meeker reports a fire burned corn stubble and conservation reserve program ground. It also got into the timber. The Spickard Fire Protection District was called for mutual aid. Firefighters backburned around the timber to put out the fire.

Meeker says that on April 2nd, someone burned off some levies east of April 4th’s fire, and apparently, the fire rekindled. It caught a neighboring field on fire. Part of the land that burned on April 4th was owned by Greg Davis, and part of it was owned by Willis Bevel.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.

Laredo firefighters were on the scene for approximately two to two and a half hours.

Related