The Trenton High School Drama Club will perform “12 Incompetent Jurors” later this month.

The performance will be held at the Trenton Performing Arts Center on April 14th at 7 pm.

Drama Instructor Tashyana Dowell says the play is a spoof on the movie “12 Angry Men.” The jurors try to figure out if a defendant is guilty despite his confession.

Admission on April 14th will cost $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and children.

