Two injured in crash on Highway 169 near King City

The Highway Patrol reports two Darlington residents sustained minor injuries when a pickup truck hit a car near King City on Tuesday afternoon, April 4th.

The driver of the car, 85-year-old Donald Adkins, and his passenger, 71-year-old Kathleen Adkins, were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Pedro Salvador of Kansas City, Kansas.

The vehicles traveled south on Highway 169 before the car stopped in traffic four miles north of King City, and the truck allegedly failed to yield to the car. The pickup struck the rear of the car, and the car became disabled on the road. The truck came to rest on its wheels on the shoulder.

The car was totaled, and extensive damage was reported for the truck. Donald Adkins wore a seat belt, and Kathleen Adkins did not. It is unknown if Salvador wore a seat belt.

The King City Fire Department, Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, and Grand River Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

