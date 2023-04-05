National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for April 22, 2023

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day later this month. Unused prescription drugs can be taken to law enforcement agencies in various locations on April 22nd from 10 am to 2 pm.

Missouri locations include the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office of Unionville, Excelsior Springs Police Department, Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office of Lancaster, and Gower Police Department. Iowa locations include the Osceola Police Department at the Clark County Law Center, Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office in Centerville, and Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office of Mount Ayr.

A drug depository box is available anytime in the foyer of the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center of Trenton.

More information on Drug Take Back Day can be found at dea.gov/takebackday.

