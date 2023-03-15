Laredo Board of Education announces results of March 14th meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved a mowing bid on March 14th. Jack Bethards will be paid $120 per mowing.

The board approved paying for a basic package for employees for health screenings.

A cooperative agreement was approved for fall sports with Trenton Middle School. The sports include volleyball, softball, and football.

Approval was given to running an advertisement for bank bids.

The board approved Missouri School Boards Association policy updates.

Laredo R-7 was to receive a minivan on March 15th. There was a discussion of how to use the remaining $2,002 of United States Department of Agriculture grant funds.

It was reported all buses passed the annual state inspection in Trenton on March 1st.

Parent-teacher conferences will be on March 16th from 1:30 to 5:30.

Kindergarten through the second grade will take a field trip to Kaleidoscope on April 20th. The third through eighth grades will have a field trip to Jefferson City on May 2nd. An eighth-grade field trip to Springfield will be on May 5th.

After an executive session, the board accepted the resignations of Sarah Young as a first and second-grade teacher and Amy Montgomery as guidance counselor.

Approval was given to offer teacher contracts.

