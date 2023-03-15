Jamesport City Council announces results of March 13th meeting

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council on March 13th ratified and reaffirmed an ordinance setting basic sewer rates and approved a resolution regarding wastewater engineering.

City Clerk Shelley Page reports sewer rates will be $25 per month plus $4.85 per 1,000 gallons. They had been $10 for the first 1,000 gallons and $3.65 for each additional 1,000.

The resolution regarding the Wastewater Engineering Fund Program is similar to a resolution approved in January. The resolution from January involved authorizing the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Clean State Revolving Fund Program for an engineering grant under the Missouri Clean Water Law.

Colleen Hinshaw from the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri discussed steps being taken for a wastewater project. The council decided to give the engineering for the lagoon project to Allstate Consultants since the company did the engineering for the pump station upgrade.

Larry Knapp from Spurrz Leasing talked about placing a digital sign in Rick Hutchinson’s yard. The council voted to not allow the placement of the sign.

Park Board President Davey Davis discussed the need to purchase a tool for the city’s jetter. The tool is expected to make cleaning the sewer mains easier and more effective. The council approved covering the costs of the clean-out for the main.

Davis advised that Gail Hall wanted to be on the Park Board and that the Park Board was often shorthanded on members. The council agreed and appointed Hall to the Park Board.

After a closed session, the council hired Russell Page for a utility and maintenance position. He will receive $18 an hour.

Related