The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a field on fire on Route W on Tuesday, March 14th.

Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports landowner Dustin Cox set a Conservation Reserve Program field on fire, and the fire got away from him burning approximately 15 to 20 acres burned.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Grundy County Rural was on the scene for approximately one hour.

