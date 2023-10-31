Kansas man sentenced to 30 years in a Missouri prison for soliciting child pornography from two Boone County victims

A Lawrence, Kansas, man has been sentenced in federal court for soliciting pornographic images from two Boone County, Mo., child victims.

Kyle G. Gibler, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Friday, Oct. 27, to 30 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Gibler to 10 years of supervised release following incarceration. Gibler will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On Aug. 25, 2022, Gibler pleaded guilty to attempting to produce child pornography. Gibler admitted that he received pornographic photos of an 11-year-old victim and a 2-year-old victim. Gibler solicited the photos while communicating with the 11-year-old victim on a dating website. The victim told investigators she lied about her age in order to get on the site, but told Gibler she was 11 years old. According to court documents, Gibler used a fake name and persona online, portraying himself as an 18-year-old male in Florida.

According to court documents, evidence from this case shows Gibler has been engaged in online activity involving the sexual exploitation of minors from at least January 2015 through April 2017. FBI agents identified six female victims under the age of 18 who produced child pornography at Gibler’s direction. Gibler distributed images of at least three of these child victims. Officers also located thousands of files depicting child pornography on Gibler’s electronic devices.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Boone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.