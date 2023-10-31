Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests in north Missouri on October 30, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported six arrests across several North Missouri counties on October 30, 2023. The reasons for the arrests included operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, speeding, lack of insurance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, identity theft, driving while revoked, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In Nodaway County, at 11:58 AM, Hollyann M Hill, a 35-year-old female from Skidmore, MO, faced charges for operating a motor vehicle on the highway without a valid license for the second time, speeding, and not having insurance. She was held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and has since been released.

At 1:08 PM in Holt County, Daniel J Fitzmier, a 31-year-old male from Mound City, MO, was arrested for driving while his license was suspended and for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently on a 24-hour hold in Holt County.

Back in Nodaway County at 2:58 PM, Andrew R Madden, 19, of Barnard, MO, was arrested for the unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. He was held at the SO Nodaway County Law Enforcement Center but has been released.

Randolph County saw the arrest of Angelica D Smith, 34, from Huntsville, MO, at 11:16 AM. She was charged with driving while her license was revoked, a felony, and identity theft. Smith is currently bondable at the Randolph County Jail.

At 8:14 PM in Schuyler County, Kendall L Gray, a 71-year-old male from Lancaster, MO, faced charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding. He was held at the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office but was later released.

Lastly, in Saline County at 8:34 PM, Stephen S Nicholson, a 49-year-old male from Marshall, MO, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. He has since been released.