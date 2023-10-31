High-Speed chase culminates in deadly crash on Highway 13

An Overland Park, Kansas woman lost her life in a car crash following a high-speed chase with Ray County law enforcement.

The incident occurred on October 30, 2023, at 6:52 a.m., two miles north of Kingston on Highway 13 at Route P. Sheila G. Roesch, 46, was driving a 2015 Mazda 3 northbound when the accident took place. Reports state that Roesch was driving at a high rate of speed and was actively being pursued by Ray County officers.

Roesch’s vehicle went through a construction barrier and veered off the east side of the roadway. It subsequently struck a vertical light trailer, traveled down an embankment, and became engulfed in flames. The Mazda came to rest on its wheels, facing northeast.

It is uncertain whether Roesch was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:15 a.m. by Caldwell County Coroner Todd Brown. The body has been transported to Bram Funeral Home in Hamilton, Missouri.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, Ray County Sheriff’s Department, and multiple officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.