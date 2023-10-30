Governor Parson appoints the Honorable Ginger Gooch as Missouri Supreme Court Judge

During a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has selected the Honorable Ginger Gooch, 47, to be a Judge on the Supreme Court of Missouri. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patricia Breckenridge.

“Judge Gooch has known the value of hard work her whole life. She is a loving mother, dedicated wife, and proud woman of faith who we know will make a great addition to our state’s highest court,” Governor Parson said. “With her appointment, our third to the Court, we have truly reshaped the makeup of the Missouri Supreme Court for decades to come.”

“Judge Gooch has fought her whole career to help give the next generations of Missourians a hand up, especially women. Building the bench is as important to her as it is to me, and she works tirelessly to ensure the most qualified people have an opportunity. She clerked for the first woman on the Missouri Supreme Court, and now with her appointment, we cement the first female majority on our state’s highest court in state history. We know Judge Gooch is the right woman for the job,” Governor Parson continued.

Judge Gooch was one of three nominees who were submitted to Governor Parson by the Appellate Judicial Commission for consideration. Judge Gooch’s swearing-in date has not yet been set; however, Missouri law requires her to be sworn in within 30 days of her appointment.

Judge Gooch was appointed to serve on the Southern District Court of Appeals by Governor Parson in 2022. Before serving on the appellate bench, she served as a partner with Husch Blackwell LLP in Springfield for nearly 15 years. After graduating at the top of her law class, Judge Gooch served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Ann Covington, the first female judge to serve on the Supreme Court of Missouri, from 2000-2001.

Judge Gooch earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia School of Law. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and philosophy, law, and rhetoric from Stephens College.

Judge Gooch’s appointment cements a female majority on Missouri’s highest court for the first time in state history. Judge Gooch was joined by her husband, son, and father during today’s press conference.

(Photo of The Honorable Ginger Gooch submitted by Governor Parson’s office)