Elderly Norborne man injured in Carroll County crash

On Monday, October 30, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., an accident occurred on Highway 210, east of County Road 171 in Carroll County, Missouri.

The incident involved a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Richard L. Bolch, 81, of Norborne, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line of the road and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The car then struck a post and came to rest on an embankment.

Bolch, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Chevrolet Impala sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by L&L Towing.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.