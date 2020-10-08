Jamesport Board of Education moves to cash certificate of deposit

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education on Wednesday, October 7th moved to cash a maturing certificate of deposit for $150,000 to maintain necessary cash on hand until the local tax dollars are received in December and January. The money will be reinvested at that time.

The board approved a Missouri School Boards Association update as presented by administration and discussed COVID-19 plans, procedures, and impacts. Substitute teacher pay was reviewed, and the budget was discussed with no action taken.

An executive session was held for personnel and student matters.

