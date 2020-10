Twelve new COVID-19 cases were added for Grundy County Wednesday, October 7th, bringing the total number of cases to 287.

The health department reports it was able to release several individuals from isolation keeping the number of active cases the same at 51. Two hundred ten of the total cases have been confirmed, and 77 are probable.

Eight deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported for Grundy County.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares