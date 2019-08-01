Hy-Vee partners with 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to launch exclusive cereal

Football fans can eat breakfast with a champion. Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that its exclusive new cereal created in partnership with 15 and the Mahomies Foundation – charity of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II – will begin appearing on store shelves in select cities beginning August 1.

The cereal, Mahomes Magic Crunch, will be available in select Hy-Vee stores in southern Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska and only for a limited time.

“Patrick Mahomes is a true MVP both on and off the field, and is a terrific role model for our customers and football fans alike,” said Donna Tweeten, Hy-Vee’s chief marketing officer and chief customer officer. “We’re excited to partner with his Foundation to launch this new cereal celebrating the very special ‘Mahomes magic’ that he’s brought to football fans across the country.”

This limited-edition collector’s product is expected to raise $25,000 for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Those proceeds will be donated to help underserved children in the Kansas City and surrounding area.

In April 2019, Hy-Vee signed an exclusive, three-year agreement with the quarterback. Hy-Vee’s partnership with Mahomes will include television commercials, social media collaboration, appearances, apparel, and exclusive product launches at Hy-Vee grocery stores throughout the Midwest.