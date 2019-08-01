Women farmland owners in Missouri invited to soil health conservation meetings

Women who live in Missouri and own, co-own or manage farmland are invited to a conservation discussion focused on improving soil health. Meetings are being offered in Central Missouri and the Kansas City area. No matter where you own land, you are welcome to attend. Women non-operator owners who own more than 40 acres, may have recently inherited farmland, or are feeling overwhelmed with all the decisions of farmland management will find these events especially helpful. This is a beginning level informational meeting; no prior knowledge is required. The program, sponsored by Women, Food and Agriculture Network, in cooperation with area conservation agencies is called Women Caring for the Land.

Meetings are scheduled in:

Columbia, Monday, August 19, noon at the Extension Offices 1012 North HWY UU

Jefferson City, Tuesday, August 20, at 8:30 a.m. at the Runge Nature Center, 330 Commerce Drive

North Kansas City, Wednesday, August 21, 11:30 at The Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave

North Kansas City, Thursday, August 22, 9 a.m. at the Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Rd

Maintaining healthy soil is the key to productivity and environmental health for our farmland. Over one-third of the farmland in the country is currently owned or co-owned by women; you can make a difference! Women landowners who attend this meeting will learn to assess and improve the health of their soil. The informal atmosphere allows discussion with women conservation professionals who can help with landowners’ management goals. Current practices of farming are changing rapidly. Some common practices are harming the land and water, and there are more options available to you than in the past. Conservation practices have been modified or replaced with more holistic options that not only improve soil conditions and other natural resources but also positively impact rural communities. There is no obligation to pursue any new management style; just come and visit with us.

All events last about three hours, including lunch at noon and optional informal networking afterward.

Space is limited to 20 and no walk-ins will be allowed. A $10.00 fee helps defray the cost of lunch. Register at wfan.org/Missouri-2019/ or with carol@wfan.org or 641-430-2540 by 4 p.m. Friday, August 16th.

This meeting is made possible with funding from a Conservation Innovation Grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The USDA is an Equal Opportunity Provider, Employer, Lender. If you need special accommodation to participate, please contact Carol at the information above.

Women, Food and Agriculture Network is a non-profit, educational organization formed in 1997 to provide networking, information, and leadership development opportunities to women involved in all aspects of sustainable agriculture. Learn more at www.wfan.org, or by calling 515-460-2477.