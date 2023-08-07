Highway 69 crash south of Cameron injures four, including two children

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 69, approximately three miles south of Cameron, resulted in four injuries on August 6, 2023, at around 2:30 PM, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2002 Dodge Truck driven by Susie M. Bremer, 25, of Cameron, and a 2015 Ford Explorer operated by Davin R. Lucassen, 31, also of Cameron. Both vehicles were traveling northbound when the crash occurred.

The report, provided by Trooper. D.M. Wilburn (1467), stated that the Ford Explorer was starting from a stop after waiting for another vehicle to turn. Bremer, who was driving the Dodge Truck, became distracted and rear-ended the Ford Explorer. Following the impact, the Dodge Truck came to a halt partially in the roadway facing north, while the Ford Explorer ended up off the west side of the road, still on its wheels and facing north.

Both drivers, Bremer and Lucassen, sustained moderate injuries. Bremer was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center by DeKalb Ambulance, and Lucassen was taken to Liberty Hospital by Cameron Ambulance.

Additionally, a 7-year-old male occupant in the Dodge Truck suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital by Cameron Ambulance. An 11-year-old female occupant in the Ford Explorer sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Children’s Hospital by Cameron Ambulance. All involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Sergeant A.A. Henry (187) and the Cameron Fire Department.

Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Scotty’s.

