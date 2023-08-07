Three from Trenton injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Altamont

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A serious accident occurred on Highway 6, approximately two miles east of Altamont, at around 12:57 PM on August 6, 2023, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to Trooper N.A. Regan (1454), a 2001 Chevrolet 1500, driven by Kenneth R. Kincaid, 46, of Trenton was traveling westbound on Highway 6 when it veered into the eastbound lane. The Chevrolet continued off the south side of the roadway, impacting the ground. It then proceeded west, colliding with a tree before striking another tree. The vehicle finally came to a halt on its wheels, facing south.

Kenneth R. Kincaid, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mosaic by Daviess County Ambulance. Two other occupants of the Chevrolet were also injured. Teresa J. Kincaid, 57, of Trenton who had her seat belt on, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Hospital by Daviess County Ambulance. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Trenton, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Chevrolet 1500 sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Bridgeman’s.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Trooper J.H. Thompson (927) and Trooper J.M. Tanner (565) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

