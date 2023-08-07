Big rig overturns on Highway 29 near St. Joseph

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Highway 29, four miles south of St. Joseph, on August 6, 2023, around 3:13 PM, as reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2023 Freightliner, which was traveling southbound on Highway 29. According to the accident report provided by Corporal J.D. Maudlin (805) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Freightliner went off the east side of the roadway, striking a cable barrier. The vehicle then crossed the median, continuing southbound in the northbound lanes. Subsequently, the Freightliner went off the east side of the road again, hitting a guardrail and overturning. The vehicle came to a halt on its side, facing a southerly direction.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as Seung I Choi, a 47-year-old male from Woodridge, IL, sustained minor injuries in the crash. Choi was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County Ambulance for medical attention.

The Freightliner sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Randy’s Towing. Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by Sergeant D.R. Reuter (622), Trooper M.W. Neely (1328), CVO B.W. Grier (W109) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

