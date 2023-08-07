Lucerne Stock Show wraps up with announcement of winners across all categories

Farm News August 7, 2023 KTTN News
Lucerne Stock Show
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Lucerne Stock Show recently wrapped up, and officials have unveiled the winners in a variety of categories. Here are the results:

Beef Show Results:

  • Grand Champion Bucket Calf: Macey Lowery (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)
  • Reserve Champion Bucket Calf: Haley Wood (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)
  • Grand Champion Bull: Cutler Epperson (Sponsored by Orval Hamilton Family Farms)
  • Reserve Champion Bull: Cutler Epperson (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)
  • Grand Champion In County Bull: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by Rockin R Farms)
  • Grand Champion Home Raised Heifer: Sari Rogers (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)
  • Reserve Champion Home Raised Heifer: Kali Rogers (Sponsored by Jack and Judy Parsons)
  • Grand Champion Heifer: Breonna Stewart (Sponsored by Twenter Welding LLC)
  • Reserve Champion Heifer: Elsie Sacco (Sponsored by Clint & Macey Tipton & Family)
  • Grand Champion In County Female: Dylan Hamilton (Sponsored by Twenter Welding LLC)
  • Reserve Champion In County Female: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)
  • Grand Champion Market Animal: Chase Campbell (Sponsored by Rockin’ R Farms)
  • Reserve Champion Market Animal: Breonna Stewart (Sponsored In Memory of Holly Hydorn)
  • Grand Champion Home Raised Market Animal: Lea Simmons (Sponsored by Jack and Judy Parsons)
  • Reserve Champion Home Raised Market Animal: Dylan Hamilton (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)
  • Grand Champion In County Market Animal: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by Rockin R Farms)
  • Reserve Champion In County Market Animal: Lea Simmons (Sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)
  • Senior Showman: Dylan Hamilton (Sponsored by Klingner Farms)
  • Junior Showman: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by The License Bureau- MaShelle Trimble)
  • Adult Showman: Nevin Hamilton

Swine Show Results:

  • Grand Champion Gilt: Corbin Thomas (Sponsored by Murphy Family)
  • Reserve Champion Gilt: Kinsey Coffey (Sponsored by Lewis and Tammy Head)
  • Grand Champion In County Gilt: Ori Overton (Sponsored by Murphy Family)
  • Grand Champion Home Raised Gilt: Johannes Oaks (Sponsored by Whippoorwill Acres- Greg and Mitzi Shipley)
  • Reserve Champion Home Raised Gilt: Grant Oaks (Sponsored by HB Plumbing & Excavating)
  • Grand Champion Market Hog: Braeden Thomas (Sponsored by Hill Construction)
  • Reserve Champion Market Hog: Kinsey Coffey (Sponsored by Clint and Macey Tipton & Family)
  • Grand Champion In County Market Hog: Eli Ryals (Sponsored by Hill Construction)
  • Reserve Champion In County Market Hog: Aiden Ryals (Sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)
  • Grand Champion Home Raised Market Hog: Kaden Oaks (Sponsored by Kraig and Annette Valentine)
  • Reserve Champion Home Raised Market Hog: Ryland Oaks (Sponsored by HB Plumbing & Excavating)
  • Grand Champion Boar: Ryland Oak (Sponsored by Stump Farms)
  • Junior Showman: Dalton Lukavsky (Sponsored by Hyle Farms)
  • Senior Showman: Kinsey Coffey (Sponsored by Seth and Joni Oaks Family)

Rabbits:

  • Best in Show: Braxton Bradley (Sponsored by Premier Farm Realty Group & Auction)
  • In County Best in Show: Katie Halley (Sponsored by Premier Farm Realty Group & Auction)
  • Junior Showmanship: Breonna Stewart (Sponsored by Rouse Heating and Cooling)
  • Senior Showmanship: Leah Darling (Sponsored by Noland Farms)

Poultry:

  • Best of Show: Charlie Hays (Sponsored by Paula Smith)
  • In County Best of Show: Vanessa Ray (Sponsored by Paula Smith)
  • Junior Showmanship: Charlie Hays (Sponsored by Little Friends Learning Center)
  • Senior Showmanship: Carley Sheil (Sponsored by Jill Valentine)

Dog Races:

  • 1st Place: Ruby Jane (Owner: Jim Blanchard)
  • 2nd Place: Ranger (Owner: Brynn Bottcher)

Cornhole Tournament:

  • 1st Place: Wes Hunter and Cameron Cullum
  • 2nd Place: The Bib Blunders (Jesse White and Darien Valentine)

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament:

  • 13 and Under: Tag Turner, Raiden Chapman, Treyton Trent, and Corbin Campbell-Johnson
  • 14 and Over: Caleb Fairley, Ty Stillwell, Carson Quint, and Creighton Parsons

Talent Show:

  • 5 and Under:
    • 1st Place: Peyton Valentine
    • 2nd Place: Trice Fulton
  • 10 and Under:
    • 1st Place: Syla Valentine
    • 2nd Place: Charlee Silvey
    • 3rd Place: Whitlee Foster
  • 11 and Over:
    • 1st Place: Marlee Rowland

Pedal Pull:

  • Under 4:
    • 1st Place: Brisby Foster
  • 4-5:
    • 1st Place: Boone Wagner
  • 6-7:
    • 1st Place: Tuff Valentine
  • 8-9:
    • 1st Place: Charlee Silvey
  • 10+:
    • 1st Place: David Melzer

Pie Contest Results: Cream Pie Division:

  • 1st Place: Shelby Selvy – Banana Cream Pie
  • 2nd Place: Donna Lewis – Coconut Cream Pie
  • 3rd Place: Josie Hinkle – Ultimate Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Fruit Pie Division:

  • 1st Place: Donna Lewis – Peach Pie
  • 2nd Place: Shelby Selvy – Peach Pie
  • 3rd Place: Wanda Lowery – Gooseberry Pie

Other Pie Division:

  • 1st Place: Mildred Rhoades – Pecan Pie
  • 2nd Place: Josie Hinkle – Chocolate Pecan Pie
  • 3rd Place: Jason Hague – Whipped Pecan Pie

People’s Choice Winner: Josie Hinkle with her Ultimate Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.

Post Views: 113
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com