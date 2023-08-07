Lucerne Stock Show wraps up with announcement of winners across all categories

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Lucerne Stock Show recently wrapped up, and officials have unveiled the winners in a variety of categories. Here are the results:

Beef Show Results:

Grand Champion Bucket Calf: Macey Lowery (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)

Reserve Champion Bucket Calf: Haley Wood (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)

Grand Champion Bull: Cutler Epperson (Sponsored by Orval Hamilton Family Farms)

Reserve Champion Bull: Cutler Epperson (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)

Grand Champion In County Bull: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by Rockin R Farms)

Grand Champion Home Raised Heifer: Sari Rogers (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)

Reserve Champion Home Raised Heifer: Kali Rogers (Sponsored by Jack and Judy Parsons)

Grand Champion Heifer: Breonna Stewart (Sponsored by Twenter Welding LLC)

Reserve Champion Heifer: Elsie Sacco (Sponsored by Clint & Macey Tipton & Family)

Grand Champion In County Female: Dylan Hamilton (Sponsored by Twenter Welding LLC)

Reserve Champion In County Female: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)

Grand Champion Market Animal: Chase Campbell (Sponsored by Rockin’ R Farms)

Reserve Champion Market Animal: Breonna Stewart (Sponsored In Memory of Holly Hydorn)

Grand Champion Home Raised Market Animal: Lea Simmons (Sponsored by Jack and Judy Parsons)

Reserve Champion Home Raised Market Animal: Dylan Hamilton (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)

Grand Champion In County Market Animal: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by Rockin R Farms)

Reserve Champion In County Market Animal: Lea Simmons (Sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)

Senior Showman: Dylan Hamilton (Sponsored by Klingner Farms)

Junior Showman: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by The License Bureau- MaShelle Trimble)

Adult Showman: Nevin Hamilton

Swine Show Results:

Grand Champion Gilt: Corbin Thomas (Sponsored by Murphy Family)

Reserve Champion Gilt: Kinsey Coffey (Sponsored by Lewis and Tammy Head)

Grand Champion In County Gilt: Ori Overton (Sponsored by Murphy Family)

Grand Champion Home Raised Gilt: Johannes Oaks (Sponsored by Whippoorwill Acres- Greg and Mitzi Shipley)

Reserve Champion Home Raised Gilt: Grant Oaks (Sponsored by HB Plumbing & Excavating)

Grand Champion Market Hog: Braeden Thomas (Sponsored by Hill Construction)

Reserve Champion Market Hog: Kinsey Coffey (Sponsored by Clint and Macey Tipton & Family)

Grand Champion In County Market Hog: Eli Ryals (Sponsored by Hill Construction)

Reserve Champion In County Market Hog: Aiden Ryals (Sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)

Grand Champion Home Raised Market Hog: Kaden Oaks (Sponsored by Kraig and Annette Valentine)

Reserve Champion Home Raised Market Hog: Ryland Oaks (Sponsored by HB Plumbing & Excavating)

Grand Champion Boar: Ryland Oak (Sponsored by Stump Farms)

Junior Showman: Dalton Lukavsky (Sponsored by Hyle Farms)

Senior Showman: Kinsey Coffey (Sponsored by Seth and Joni Oaks Family)

Rabbits:

Best in Show: Braxton Bradley (Sponsored by Premier Farm Realty Group & Auction)

In County Best in Show: Katie Halley (Sponsored by Premier Farm Realty Group & Auction)

Junior Showmanship: Breonna Stewart (Sponsored by Rouse Heating and Cooling)

Senior Showmanship: Leah Darling (Sponsored by Noland Farms)

Poultry:

Best of Show: Charlie Hays (Sponsored by Paula Smith)

In County Best of Show: Vanessa Ray (Sponsored by Paula Smith)

Junior Showmanship: Charlie Hays (Sponsored by Little Friends Learning Center)

Senior Showmanship: Carley Sheil (Sponsored by Jill Valentine)

Dog Races:

1st Place: Ruby Jane (Owner: Jim Blanchard)

2nd Place: Ranger (Owner: Brynn Bottcher)

Cornhole Tournament:

1st Place: Wes Hunter and Cameron Cullum

2nd Place: The Bib Blunders (Jesse White and Darien Valentine)

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament:

13 and Under: Tag Turner, Raiden Chapman, Treyton Trent, and Corbin Campbell-Johnson

14 and Over: Caleb Fairley, Ty Stillwell, Carson Quint, and Creighton Parsons

Talent Show:

5 and Under: 1st Place: Peyton Valentine 2nd Place: Trice Fulton

10 and Under: 1st Place: Syla Valentine 2nd Place: Charlee Silvey 3rd Place: Whitlee Foster

11 and Over: 1st Place: Marlee Rowland



Pedal Pull:

Under 4: 1st Place: Brisby Foster

4-5: 1st Place: Boone Wagner

6-7: 1st Place: Tuff Valentine

8-9: 1st Place: Charlee Silvey

10+: 1st Place: David Melzer



Pie Contest Results: Cream Pie Division:

1st Place: Shelby Selvy – Banana Cream Pie

2nd Place: Donna Lewis – Coconut Cream Pie

3rd Place: Josie Hinkle – Ultimate Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Fruit Pie Division:

1st Place: Donna Lewis – Peach Pie

2nd Place: Shelby Selvy – Peach Pie

3rd Place: Wanda Lowery – Gooseberry Pie

Other Pie Division:

1st Place: Mildred Rhoades – Pecan Pie

2nd Place: Josie Hinkle – Chocolate Pecan Pie

3rd Place: Jason Hague – Whipped Pecan Pie

People’s Choice Winner: Josie Hinkle with her Ultimate Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.

