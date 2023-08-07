Lucerne Stock Show wraps up with announcement of winners across all categories

The Lucerne Stock Show recently wrapped up, and officials have unveiled the winners in a variety of categories. Here are the results:
Beef Show Results:
- Grand Champion Bucket Calf: Macey Lowery (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)
- Reserve Champion Bucket Calf: Haley Wood (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)
- Grand Champion Bull: Cutler Epperson (Sponsored by Orval Hamilton Family Farms)
- Reserve Champion Bull: Cutler Epperson (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)
- Grand Champion In County Bull: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by Rockin R Farms)
- Grand Champion Home Raised Heifer: Sari Rogers (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)
- Reserve Champion Home Raised Heifer: Kali Rogers (Sponsored by Jack and Judy Parsons)
- Grand Champion Heifer: Breonna Stewart (Sponsored by Twenter Welding LLC)
- Reserve Champion Heifer: Elsie Sacco (Sponsored by Clint & Macey Tipton & Family)
- Grand Champion In County Female: Dylan Hamilton (Sponsored by Twenter Welding LLC)
- Reserve Champion In County Female: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)
- Grand Champion Market Animal: Chase Campbell (Sponsored by Rockin’ R Farms)
- Reserve Champion Market Animal: Breonna Stewart (Sponsored In Memory of Holly Hydorn)
- Grand Champion Home Raised Market Animal: Lea Simmons (Sponsored by Jack and Judy Parsons)
- Reserve Champion Home Raised Market Animal: Dylan Hamilton (Sponsored by MRWB Cattle Company)
- Grand Champion In County Market Animal: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by Rockin R Farms)
- Reserve Champion In County Market Animal: Lea Simmons (Sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)
- Senior Showman: Dylan Hamilton (Sponsored by Klingner Farms)
- Junior Showman: Scout VanGenderen (Sponsored by The License Bureau- MaShelle Trimble)
- Adult Showman: Nevin Hamilton
Swine Show Results:
- Grand Champion Gilt: Corbin Thomas (Sponsored by Murphy Family)
- Reserve Champion Gilt: Kinsey Coffey (Sponsored by Lewis and Tammy Head)
- Grand Champion In County Gilt: Ori Overton (Sponsored by Murphy Family)
- Grand Champion Home Raised Gilt: Johannes Oaks (Sponsored by Whippoorwill Acres- Greg and Mitzi Shipley)
- Reserve Champion Home Raised Gilt: Grant Oaks (Sponsored by HB Plumbing & Excavating)
- Grand Champion Market Hog: Braeden Thomas (Sponsored by Hill Construction)
- Reserve Champion Market Hog: Kinsey Coffey (Sponsored by Clint and Macey Tipton & Family)
- Grand Champion In County Market Hog: Eli Ryals (Sponsored by Hill Construction)
- Reserve Champion In County Market Hog: Aiden Ryals (Sponsored by Beals Cattle Company)
- Grand Champion Home Raised Market Hog: Kaden Oaks (Sponsored by Kraig and Annette Valentine)
- Reserve Champion Home Raised Market Hog: Ryland Oaks (Sponsored by HB Plumbing & Excavating)
- Grand Champion Boar: Ryland Oak (Sponsored by Stump Farms)
- Junior Showman: Dalton Lukavsky (Sponsored by Hyle Farms)
- Senior Showman: Kinsey Coffey (Sponsored by Seth and Joni Oaks Family)
Rabbits:
- Best in Show: Braxton Bradley (Sponsored by Premier Farm Realty Group & Auction)
- In County Best in Show: Katie Halley (Sponsored by Premier Farm Realty Group & Auction)
- Junior Showmanship: Breonna Stewart (Sponsored by Rouse Heating and Cooling)
- Senior Showmanship: Leah Darling (Sponsored by Noland Farms)
Poultry:
- Best of Show: Charlie Hays (Sponsored by Paula Smith)
- In County Best of Show: Vanessa Ray (Sponsored by Paula Smith)
- Junior Showmanship: Charlie Hays (Sponsored by Little Friends Learning Center)
- Senior Showmanship: Carley Sheil (Sponsored by Jill Valentine)
Dog Races:
- 1st Place: Ruby Jane (Owner: Jim Blanchard)
- 2nd Place: Ranger (Owner: Brynn Bottcher)
Cornhole Tournament:
- 1st Place: Wes Hunter and Cameron Cullum
- 2nd Place: The Bib Blunders (Jesse White and Darien Valentine)
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament:
- 13 and Under: Tag Turner, Raiden Chapman, Treyton Trent, and Corbin Campbell-Johnson
- 14 and Over: Caleb Fairley, Ty Stillwell, Carson Quint, and Creighton Parsons
Talent Show:
- 5 and Under:
- 1st Place: Peyton Valentine
- 2nd Place: Trice Fulton
- 10 and Under:
- 1st Place: Syla Valentine
- 2nd Place: Charlee Silvey
- 3rd Place: Whitlee Foster
- 11 and Over:
- 1st Place: Marlee Rowland
Pedal Pull:
- Under 4:
- 1st Place: Brisby Foster
- 4-5:
- 1st Place: Boone Wagner
- 6-7:
- 1st Place: Tuff Valentine
- 8-9:
- 1st Place: Charlee Silvey
- 10+:
- 1st Place: David Melzer
Pie Contest Results: Cream Pie Division:
- 1st Place: Shelby Selvy – Banana Cream Pie
- 2nd Place: Donna Lewis – Coconut Cream Pie
- 3rd Place: Josie Hinkle – Ultimate Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Fruit Pie Division:
- 1st Place: Donna Lewis – Peach Pie
- 2nd Place: Shelby Selvy – Peach Pie
- 3rd Place: Wanda Lowery – Gooseberry Pie
Other Pie Division:
- 1st Place: Mildred Rhoades – Pecan Pie
- 2nd Place: Josie Hinkle – Chocolate Pecan Pie
- 3rd Place: Jason Hague – Whipped Pecan Pie
People’s Choice Winner: Josie Hinkle with her Ultimate Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie.