132nd Jameson Picnic pushes through despite rainy setbacks

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Despite heavy rainfall, the annual Jameson Picnic, sponsored by the Jameson Lions Club, successfully carried on its long-standing tradition. While the inclement weather forced the cancellation of several events, Saturday’s improved conditions allowed for a full schedule of activities.

Unfortunately, due to the rain, the Thursday and Friday night bands, the baby show, lawn tractor pull, bag toss, the library sky view, and the carnival had to be called off, however, the weather cleared up on Saturday, enabling the organizers to proceed with the planned activities.

The highlight of the event was the annual parade, which showcased the original horse-drawn school wagon from 1915. Additionally, the ATV Poker Chip Run took place, with Morgan Hightree securing first place and Kaitlyn Bird coming in second. All the kids’ games were also held as scheduled, bringing joy and laughter to the young attendees.

The live auction, featuring generous donations from both individuals and businesses, was a resounding success. World champion auctioneer Lanny Ireland skillfully presided over the event, ensuring that each item found a deserving bidder. The night concluded with a lively performance by the band Mixology, followed by the eagerly anticipated daily free drawing.

The Jameson Lions Club extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed their time and efforts to make this event possible. Their support not only ensured the success of this year’s picnic but also paved the way for the 133rd edition of the event in the following year.

Related