American Red Cross of Missouri reports blood donations slow during summer and holidays

The American Red Cross of Missouri has reported a significant drop in blood donations during specific times of the year.

Sharon Watson, a representative of the American Red Cross of Missouri, emphasized the importance of blood for various medical procedures. “Blood is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries,” Watson stated.

She further explained, “It’s generally at certain times of the year when people tend to get busier and don’t donate as much. We typically see this trend in the summer. Additionally, there’s a noticeable drop around the holidays, from November through Christmas and into the new year.”

The organization is currently in dire need of blood donors across all types. Watson highlighted that the busy schedules of potential donors aren’t the sole reason for the shortage during the summer. “When people are very active during the summer and around the holidays, we see a surge in traffic accidents and people engaging in activities like boating. Such activities can lead to accidents where victims might require blood,” she added.

Statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. requires blood. Hospitals most frequently request type O blood.

