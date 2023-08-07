A Day of Tiny Triumphs: Baby show winners shine at the North Central Missouri Fair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Fair courtyard was abuzz with excitement on Saturday morning as winners from a dozen age categories were announced during the baby show event. Both boys’ and girls’ divisions saw winners, with some categories having limited entries.

0-3 Month Boys (only one entry)

Ripley Graves, son of Echo VonBurg & Seth Graves of Trenton

0-3 Month Girls

Willow Helsley, daughter of Lacy Smith & Waylon Helsley of Milan

Gabriella Knapp, daughter of Jacoby & Baily Knapp of Blythedale

Thea Morris, daughter of Russell & Angela Morris of Trenton

3-6 Month Boys (only one entry)

Jackson Hostetler, son of Jacob & Emma Hostetler of Spickard

3-6 Month Girls (only 2 entries)

Saige Coon, daughter of Emily & Isaiah Coon of Trenton

Raley Hughs, daughter of Rodney & Michelle Hughs of Brimson

6-12 Month Boys (only 2 entries)

Waylon Dean Eads, son of Hillarie & Billy Eads of Gallatin

Jensen Eli Slabaugh, son of Noah & Amanda Slabaugh of Trenton

6-12 Month Girls

Dannie Lowe-Elder, daughter of Braylea & Koletin Lowe-Elder of Gilman City

Desiree Ledbetter, daughter of Serenity Marsh & Jesse Ledbetter of Trenton

Fernanda Gonzalez, daughter of Stephany & Mario Gonzalez of Gilman City

12-24 Month Boys

Remington Hostetler, son of Jacob & Emma Hostetler of Spickard

Grayson Badgett, son of Kelli Adams of Trenton

Jaxson Myers, son of Danae & James Myers of Trenton

12-24 Month Girls

Elly Grooms, daughter of Tyler & Kristin Grooms of Trenton

Emmersyn Hudson, daughter of Jillian Eckert & Tristan Hudson of Milan

Kinsley King, daughter of Jarren & Kaylynn King of Trenton

2-3 Year Old Boys

Remington Hudson, son of Jillian Eckert & Tristan Hudson of Milan

Daxton Johnson, son of Trevor & Brittany Johnson of Gilman City

Korbin Fischer, son of Matt & Samantha Fischer of Wentzville

2-3 Year Old Girls

Anona First, daughter of Jessica Lewis & Devin First of Hamilton

Brinsleigh Lowe-Elder, daughter of Braylea & Koletin Lowe-Elder of Gilman City

Ida Whitney, daughter of Taylor Whitney & Chris Smith of Gilman City

4-5 Year Old Boys (only one entry)

Kayden Woolard, son of Heather Claibourn & Mitch Alley of Trenton

4-5 Year Old Girls

Mariah King, daughter of Racail & Cody King of Jamesport

Ava Hughs, daughter of Rodney & Michelle Hughs of Brimson

Adalynn Fischer, daughter of Matt & Samantha Fischer of Wentzville

Congratulations to all the winners and participants of this year’s baby show event.

Related