A Day of Tiny Triumphs: Baby show winners shine at the North Central Missouri Fair

Local News August 7, 2023 KTTN News
Baby Show Graphic
The North Central Missouri Fair courtyard was abuzz with excitement on Saturday morning as winners from a dozen age categories were announced during the baby show event. Both boys’ and girls’ divisions saw winners, with some categories having limited entries.

0-3 Month Boys (only one entry)

  • Ripley Graves, son of Echo VonBurg & Seth Graves of Trenton

0-3 Month Girls

  • Willow Helsley, daughter of Lacy Smith & Waylon Helsley of Milan
  • Gabriella Knapp, daughter of Jacoby & Baily Knapp of Blythedale
  • Thea Morris, daughter of Russell & Angela Morris of Trenton

3-6 Month Boys (only one entry)

  • Jackson Hostetler, son of Jacob & Emma Hostetler of Spickard

3-6 Month Girls (only 2 entries)

  • Saige Coon, daughter of Emily & Isaiah Coon of Trenton
  • Raley Hughs, daughter of Rodney & Michelle Hughs of Brimson

6-12 Month Boys (only 2 entries)

  • Waylon Dean Eads, son of Hillarie & Billy Eads of Gallatin
  • Jensen Eli Slabaugh, son of Noah & Amanda Slabaugh of Trenton

6-12 Month Girls

  • Dannie Lowe-Elder, daughter of Braylea & Koletin Lowe-Elder of Gilman City
  • Desiree Ledbetter, daughter of Serenity Marsh & Jesse Ledbetter of Trenton
  • Fernanda Gonzalez, daughter of Stephany & Mario Gonzalez of Gilman City

12-24 Month Boys

  • Remington Hostetler, son of Jacob & Emma Hostetler of Spickard
  • Grayson Badgett, son of Kelli Adams of Trenton
  • Jaxson Myers, son of Danae & James Myers of Trenton

12-24 Month Girls

  • Elly Grooms, daughter of Tyler & Kristin Grooms of Trenton
  • Emmersyn Hudson, daughter of Jillian Eckert & Tristan Hudson of Milan
  • Kinsley King, daughter of Jarren & Kaylynn King of Trenton

2-3 Year Old Boys

  • Remington Hudson, son of Jillian Eckert & Tristan Hudson of Milan
  • Daxton Johnson, son of Trevor & Brittany Johnson of Gilman City
  • Korbin Fischer, son of Matt & Samantha Fischer of Wentzville

2-3 Year Old Girls

  • Anona First, daughter of Jessica Lewis & Devin First of Hamilton
  • Brinsleigh Lowe-Elder, daughter of Braylea & Koletin Lowe-Elder of Gilman City
  • Ida Whitney, daughter of Taylor Whitney & Chris Smith of Gilman City

4-5 Year Old Boys (only one entry)

  • Kayden Woolard, son of Heather Claibourn & Mitch Alley of Trenton

4-5 Year Old Girls

  • Mariah King, daughter of Racail & Cody King of Jamesport
  • Ava Hughs, daughter of Rodney & Michelle Hughs of Brimson
  • Adalynn Fischer, daughter of Matt & Samantha Fischer of Wentzville

Congratulations to all the winners and participants of this year’s baby show event.

