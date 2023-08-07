A Day of Tiny Triumphs: Baby show winners shine at the North Central Missouri Fair

The North Central Missouri Fair courtyard was abuzz with excitement on Saturday morning as winners from a dozen age categories were announced during the baby show event. Both boys’ and girls’ divisions saw winners, with some categories having limited entries.
0-3 Month Boys (only one entry)
- Ripley Graves, son of Echo VonBurg & Seth Graves of Trenton
0-3 Month Girls
- Willow Helsley, daughter of Lacy Smith & Waylon Helsley of Milan
- Gabriella Knapp, daughter of Jacoby & Baily Knapp of Blythedale
- Thea Morris, daughter of Russell & Angela Morris of Trenton
3-6 Month Boys (only one entry)
- Jackson Hostetler, son of Jacob & Emma Hostetler of Spickard
3-6 Month Girls (only 2 entries)
- Saige Coon, daughter of Emily & Isaiah Coon of Trenton
- Raley Hughs, daughter of Rodney & Michelle Hughs of Brimson
6-12 Month Boys (only 2 entries)
- Waylon Dean Eads, son of Hillarie & Billy Eads of Gallatin
- Jensen Eli Slabaugh, son of Noah & Amanda Slabaugh of Trenton
6-12 Month Girls
- Dannie Lowe-Elder, daughter of Braylea & Koletin Lowe-Elder of Gilman City
- Desiree Ledbetter, daughter of Serenity Marsh & Jesse Ledbetter of Trenton
- Fernanda Gonzalez, daughter of Stephany & Mario Gonzalez of Gilman City
12-24 Month Boys
- Remington Hostetler, son of Jacob & Emma Hostetler of Spickard
- Grayson Badgett, son of Kelli Adams of Trenton
- Jaxson Myers, son of Danae & James Myers of Trenton
12-24 Month Girls
- Elly Grooms, daughter of Tyler & Kristin Grooms of Trenton
- Emmersyn Hudson, daughter of Jillian Eckert & Tristan Hudson of Milan
- Kinsley King, daughter of Jarren & Kaylynn King of Trenton
2-3 Year Old Boys
- Remington Hudson, son of Jillian Eckert & Tristan Hudson of Milan
- Daxton Johnson, son of Trevor & Brittany Johnson of Gilman City
- Korbin Fischer, son of Matt & Samantha Fischer of Wentzville
2-3 Year Old Girls
- Anona First, daughter of Jessica Lewis & Devin First of Hamilton
- Brinsleigh Lowe-Elder, daughter of Braylea & Koletin Lowe-Elder of Gilman City
- Ida Whitney, daughter of Taylor Whitney & Chris Smith of Gilman City
4-5 Year Old Boys (only one entry)
- Kayden Woolard, son of Heather Claibourn & Mitch Alley of Trenton
4-5 Year Old Girls
- Mariah King, daughter of Racail & Cody King of Jamesport
- Ava Hughs, daughter of Rodney & Michelle Hughs of Brimson
- Adalynn Fischer, daughter of Matt & Samantha Fischer of Wentzville
Congratulations to all the winners and participants of this year’s baby show event.