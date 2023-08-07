Grundy County youth earn $41,520 in Premium Livestock Auction at North Central Missouri Fair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Thirteen Grundy County youth showcased their livestock in the premium auction held yesterday, marking the conclusion of the North Central Missouri Fair. The event saw a collective earning of $41,520 for the young participants.

The premium livestock sale witnessed active participation with 42 bidders vying for the top animals. Macey Lowrey’s calf emerged as the star of the event, fetching the highest bid of $2,600. The winning bid was placed by the New Cambria Livestock Market.

The earnings from the auction will assist the youth in offsetting the costs associated with raising their livestock. Notably, the participants will retain ownership of their animals. The premium sale was exclusively open to 4-H and FFA members from Grundy County who had displayed their livestock at the fair the previous week.

Quick Facts:

Grundy County exhibitors: 13

Total dollars generated: $41,520

Total bidders participating: 42

Highest sale: Macey Lowrey’s calf, purchased for $2,600 by New Cambria Livestock Market.

