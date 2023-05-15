Grundy County R-V seniors recognized with awards and scholarships

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County R-V Valedictorian is Cole Peterson and the Salutatorian is Skylar Bonnett.

All graduates will be receiving certificates of recognition from the Missouri House of Representatives signed by Representative Mazzie Boyd and Representative Danny Busick and the U.S. House of Representatives signed by Congressman Sam Graves.

Skylar Bonnett – Skylar plans to attend North Central Missouri College and obtain her associate’s degree then transfer to a four-year university to obtain her degree in Sports Medicine. She completed the Upward Bound program through North Central Missouri College and also completed the A+ program. She received the DAR Good Citizen Award, the Dekalb Award, the Everett & Hazel Frey Memorial Scholarship, the Galt Lion’s Club Scholarship, the Trenton Coca-Cola Scholarship, Lainie Lewis Memorial Scholarship, the FFA Alumni Scholarship, the Grundy R-V Alumni Scholarship, the Pebble Horn Scholarship, the Carolyn Whitney Scholarship, the Amanda Fordyce Scholarship, and the D. Lee Cloyed Scholarship Gift.

Cole Peterson – Cole plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology to earn a degree in Computer Science. He completed the A+ program and received the Galt Lion’s Club Scholarship, the Lainie Lewis Memorial Scholarship, the Groundbreaker Scholarship, and the Kummer Vanguard Scholarship.

Aidan Rains – Aidan plans to attend North Central Missouri College and then complete the Graceland Program. He completed the A+ program, received the Lainie Lewis Memorial Scholarship, the Everett & Hazel Frey Memorial Scholarship, the Trenton Coca-Cola Scholarship, the FFA Alumni Scholarship, the Velda Kincaid Scholarship, the Grand River Mutual Scholarship, and the Tower Scholarship from Northwest Missouri State University.

Ashton Snider – Ashton plans to enter the military upon graduation.

Dusty Wilson – Dusty plans to work on a local farm as a general farm hand and eventually begin a tow truck and lawn mowing business. He obtained certificates for supporting the Backpack Buddies Program, as well as completing the Career Independence I & II programs at Grand River Technical School.

